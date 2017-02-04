Will Sasikala Natarajan take over as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on February 8?

Chennai, Feb 04: Television channel News18 is reporting that late AIADMK supremo Jayalaithaa’s aide Sasikala will take over as chief minister on February 8 or 9.

A decision in this regard is likely at the AIADMK MLA meet on Sunday, the channel added.

Earlier India Live today reported that Sasikala Natarajan should take charge of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as on January 29th. According to the information received , Sasikala set all arrangements for the swear in. But, some Political factors caused the postponement of the event.

Now sources related to AIADMK informed us that she should take over the Chief minister position shortly. But, they didn’t confirmed the date of the event.

Anyway we can hear the decision after the scheduled meeting of AIADMK on Sunday.