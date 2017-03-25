Will sprinkle 'Ganga jal' in govt. offices in 2022, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, March 25: Taking a jibe at newly elected Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday asserted that when he will form the government again in 2022, he will sprinkle ‘Ganga jal’ on all the government offices to purify them.

“When we will form the government again in 2022, we will sprinkle Ganga jal not only on 5-Kalidas Marg, but also all the government offices (to purify them),” Yadav said evoking laughter from the gathering.

Commenting on Adityanath’s last Lok Sabha speech where he brought up the former Chief Minister’s age, Akhilesh said that even though he was younger than his successor, he had the upper hand in experience.

“Of course, he is a year older to me, but as far as the work is concerned, he is far too smaller than me. Talking about the incidents, that are happening all over the state like shutting down of illegal slaughter houses, ‘Anti-Romeo’ squad; I’m waiting for the day when these issues will be highlighted with Yogi’s picture- the way media used my picture while reporting (such) incidents earlier.” said Yadav.

Akhilesh also emphatically voiced out his opinion on having elections with ballots.

“Demands will be held in Uttar Pradesh and in the Lok Sabha elections, the way elections are held around the world, the ballot will be held in the same way,” said Yadav.

In the recently-concluded elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav-led Samajwadi Party faced a stinging defeat at the hands of the BJP which won 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

The SP won 47 seats. (ANI)