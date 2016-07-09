Will stick to romance, let Aamir, Salman wrestle, says Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai, July 09: Shahrukh Khan opens up about his future choices in terms of scripts, and its only going to be ‘romance’.

The bollywood badshah made a statement that “Let Aamir and Salman handle wrestling.. two of them are enough to handle wrestling. Above all I don’t look like a wrestler from any angle. I am a romantic hero and I don’t know wrestling,” said Shah Rukh during a media interaction for Eid celebrations at his residence Mannat.

Speaking of, Salman Khan’s blockbuster ‘Sultan’ has already hit the board with tremendous response from the audience. Salman is playing the role of a wrestler in the movie and has caught major attention across the country. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will also be seen in a similar role which is said to be a biopic bades on a real-life wrestler Mahavir Phogat.

Salman’s sports drama “Sultan” and Shahrukh Khan’s dark thriller “Raees” were set to lock horns at the box-office this Eid. However, release of “Raees” was pushed to next year after Shah Rukh suffered some injuries.

“When two films release at the same time, we don’t get the big theatrical release we want. Budget of the film suffers if the movie is not releasing on 4,000 screens. One needs to have 8,000 to 10,000 theaters for two movies to release at the same time. I don’t think two big films can released at the same time. Secondly, I suffered some injuries and there are body shot portions I still need to shoot. But otherwise the film is ready,” the bollywood badshah said as reported by Economic Times.

The movie is currently prepared to hit the theater on January 26 2017, but this time colliding with Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Kaabil”. “Raees” is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan also.