Will strive to eliminating militant activities from the Valley: IGP Kashmir Zone

Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, May 20: Expressing confidence over eliminating militant activities from the Valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Munir Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that every possible effort would be taken to eradicate militancy, adding that the youth of the state would be guided towards a positive direction.

“We will put efforts for militancy to be eradicated as soon as possible. We will try to not disturb civilians. We will try to educate and guide the youth regarding such issues and move them towards a positive direction,” Khan said.

He further said that the police would ensure the safety of pilgrims during their journey in the Valley.

“Drug addiction, trafficking etc. shall be improved once we indulge the community policing into these issues. I will never want to harass or manhandle the youth as I don’t want their careers to get hampered. We will provide them with counselling. There are more people to exploit youth rather than teaching them,” he asserted.

Stone-pelting incidents have increased manifold in the region since the PDP-BJP alliance came to power in 2015.

Most recently, eight people were killed in clashes with security forces during the Srinagar Parliamentary by-polls on April 9, prompting the Election Commission (EC) to postpone the Anantnag by-polls to May 25.

Kashmir has seen widespread violence since July last year, when the killing of a militant commander, Burhan Wani, sparked months-long protests that left nearly hundred people dead.

Moreover, several students sustained injuries after clashes erupted between students of the Government Degree College Kulgam and security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on May 18.

The district administration in Srinagar ordered the suspension of class work at Shri Pratap Higher Secondary School and yesterday, keeping in view the protests taken out by these students.

The student protests in Kashmir are going on since April 15 after at least 50 college students sustained injuries in security forces’ action in Pulwama Degree College in south Kashmir.

Over 100 students sustained injuries across the Valley since April 15 in various security forces actions.

Even girls are increasingly participating in these protests.

The protests are giving a tough time to authorities and they are trying their level best to fix the problem.

In the first instance the authorities, as a precautionary measure, suspended the class work in the higher secondary schools where they sense trouble.

The state government on May 18 warned students that it would not allow them to sit for their examinations if they do not meet the required attendance criterion. (ANI)