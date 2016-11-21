Who will succeed Arnab Goswami? Is it Rahul Shivshankar

New Delhi, Nov 21: Who will succeed Arnab Goswami?

That is the question on the minds of most news TV journalists as the celebrated news anchor exited from Times Now last week and is yet to disclose his future plans.

According to highly-placed sources, senior journalist Rahul Shivshankar will take over from Arnab Goswami as the editor-in-chief of Times Now. Shivshankar, who earlier worked with Times Now, moved to NewsX in 2013. He has since resigned as the managing editor of NewsX.

Sources said the announcement of the hire is likely to be made in a day or two by Vineet Jain, managing director of Times of India group who had met with Shivshankar twice before finalising him.