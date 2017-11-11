Will take action against those threatening Muslim Yoga teacher Rafia Naaz says BJP’s Nupur Sharma

New Delhi,November 11: BJP leader Nupur Sharma quoted that immediate action will be taken action against those who issued death threats to a Muslim yoga teacher in Jharkhand.

According to reports, Rafia Naaz a Muslim Yoga teacher who is a resident of Doranda in Ranchi and has been performing yoga since the age of four, has now been receiving death threats and abused words for teaching yoga.

Jharkhand: A fatwa has been issued against Yoga teacher Rafia Naaz in Ranchi for teaching Yoga pic.twitter.com/7SbrO5pVMB — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

Rafia Naaz has won many accolades and awards in this field. Rafia Naaz added that some of the unknown people are throwing stones at her house and she is receiving these threats for the last three years.

Fatwa issued against Muslim girl: Rafia Naaz teaching Yoga in Ranchi, a popular Muslim girl who teaches Yoga in Jharkhand, has received death threats from the members of her own community.. pic.twitter.com/G77jbWIZ34 — Neer Sharma ?? (@neer2988) November 8, 2017

Muslim clerics have reportedly issued a fatwa against her. In connection with this issue, Nupur Sharma the BJP leader stated that this is a free country. It is absolutely unfortunate. Women are targeted adversely for singing song, acting in movie and now for teaching Yoga.

I have received a lot of threats, I am thankful to the State Govt for providing security. I will not be scared and will continue with what I am doing: Rafia Naaz,Yoga Teacher pic.twitter.com/nSvLjVl1gI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

Women have been guaranteed equal rights under the Constitution of India. I see no reason why any religious cleric should come out and either issue fatwas and in this case give her death threats.

Meanwhile, Manisha Kavande, Shiva Sena leader told to media that I think this matter is very serious and the home ministry needs to arrest the person concerned. She is performing her duties and it is the government’s directive also to teach yoga in schools.