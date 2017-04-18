Will the reunited AIADMK discard Sasikala and Dinakaran?

Chennai, April 18: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that the Sasikala faction of the party has formed a committee to lead discussions on a merger of the two groups in AIADMK. The merger talks gain more significance as the key player of the game is almost out of the court now.

Yesterday the state Finance Minister D Jayakumar hinted at the possibility of a merger between the two groups. According to Sellur Raju, Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation, the core issue with both the faction is with the retrieval of the ‘two leaves’ symbol. In order to retrieve the symbol, both the factions must work united. Yesterday O Panneerselvam said that there are possibilities that both factions could sit together & talk to sort out differences, he added.

State Finance Minister D Jayakumar said that all the 123 AIADMK lawmakers and party cadres were on the same attitude and discussed the possibilities of retaining the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, which had been frozen by the Election Commission over a dispute for the symbol.

A team consisting of senior ministers has been formed by us for the process of merger of 2 factions. We are brothers from the same family, said Sellur Raju, Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation. The reunion of the AIADMK become the hot topic of discussion when the Delhi Police booked the AIADMK general secretary and RK Nagar bye-poll candidate TTV Dinakaran on charges of bribing the Election Commission (EC) officials to regain the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Minister C Srinivasan said media that “I Am happy for the move of the merger with the OPS faction.”

Interestingly, when asked whether Sasikala aka ‘Chinamma’ would quit from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in case the merger took place, D Jayakumar said, “We have no information regarding this.” While Sengottaiyan refuses to comment on whether TTV will resign.

This may be interpreted that Sasikala does not have any control over the latest developments in the AIADMK as well as in the merger discussions. As the Delhi Police Crime branch has filed a case against Sasikala’s nephew and AIADMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran in bribery issue, it is now easy for the party to expel him or to remove him from the post of party chief. However, AIADMK sees a flurry of activities gaining momentum, as a move to oust Sasikala gang from the party.

Moreover, there is a possibility that the O Panneerselvam camp may demand the expulsion of Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran as their condition of the merger and the compromise. Pannerselvam camp may also demand to return the Chief Minister’s post to Panneerselvam.