Will wait and watch: Mayawati on BSP-SP alliance rumours

Lucknow, March 10: Rejecting the rumors of entering into an alliance with any other party, Mayawati led-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Friday said it would wait for the results and then take a call on it.

BSP sources said that “We will wait and watch for the election results, as of now not we are not thinking of an alliance with anyone,”.

Yesterday, after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s statement, that hinted at an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party, expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh said that the alliance would only benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi as people still consider him as one of the most trustworthy politicians.

“The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are like two rivers flowing parallelly; they cannot be merged and if they are joined together, the Lok Sabha elections will become beneficial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he has repeatedly said that Congress or the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have accumulated black money, plundered poor people they all are corrupt. The allegations may prove to be correct if this alliance takes place,” Amar Singh told to ANI.

Most of the exit polls come out on Thursday projected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the single largest party in Uttar Pradesh, but stated that it would fall short of the majority mark of 202 needed to form the government on its own in Lucknow.

The Samajwadi Party -Congress alliance is expected to turn out second followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party.

After the Exit Polls, analysis Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav gave a strong hint that he was open to a post-election tie-up with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party to form a mahagathbandhan to check the BJP surge.

Akhilesh Yadav told to BBC Hindi, making it clear that the Samajwadi Party would not hesitate in engaging rival Bahujan Samaj Party to form the Uttar Pradesh government – as the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier did in Bihar.

“No one wants President’s rule in Uttar Pradesh so that the Bharatiya Janata Party runs the government with a remote control,” He said in his interview.