William and Kate travel by seaplane on tour of Canada

Vancouver,Sept26:The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have flown by seaplane to Vancouver on the latest leg of an eight-day Canada tour.

They made the 30-minute journey from Victoria in a Twin Otter aircraft and were greeted by thousands of people gathered on Vancouver’s waterfront.

The duke and duchess later met refugees at an immigration centre and went to the Kitsilano coastguard station.

It is first time the Cambridges have toured as a family of four, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal couple were greeted on the harbourside by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, before meeting well-wishers on a walkabout.

He later paid tribute to the royal couple, saying they are “strong advocates” for young people, “whether it’s speaking out about cyber bullying, creating more opportunities for young people to lead in their community through sport coaching, or helping children and young people affected by addiction in their families”.

He added that they “understand the need to support and encourage the world’s youth”.

Leaving Victoria for Coal Harbour, in Vancouver, the duke and duchess were given earplugs for the flight because, although it is the easiest way to travel from Victoria to Vancouver, it is also the noisiest.

A royal aide said: “It was very smooth flying. The duke was very interested in the landing and the different conditions they work in. They spent a lot of time looking at the incredible views from both sides of the plane.”

Later, the couple met a family who had fled the civil war in Syria, during a visit with Canada’s prime minister and his wife to the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia (ISS).

Canada has resettled 25,000 Syrian refugees between November 2015 and February this year.

They met Alaa Al Mahameed, 36, and wife Yosra, 35, who came to Canada with their daughters, Reemas, three, Reetaj, two, in August.

The duchess crouched to speak to the two young children and then asked their mother for their ages through a translator.

She asked: “Has it been difficult with young children?”

Yosra told her: “We feel safe here. Much more safe.”

Prince William spoke to Alaa about the conflict in Syria, asking: “Was there a lot of devastation in your town? How bad was the situation?”

Alaa said he was relieved the children were born outside of Syria, in Jordan, but admitted: “It’s been difficult.

“We hope that things would get better and we could return to Syria but unfortunately things have not improved.”

The day ended with the duke being hailed “one of the guys” as he met the emergency services with his wife and the Trudeaus.

The duke – a former RAF search and rescue pilot and current air ambulance pilot – shared his experiences with fellow first responders.

Raising questions about “macho culture”, he and the duchess went on to inspect the latest technology available to Canadian fire, police and coastguard services.