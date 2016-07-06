Williams sisters through to semi-finals of Wimbledon 2016

Wimbledon July 6 :THE Williams sisters added a brilliant day on the singles court by reaching the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon.

Venus and Serena could meet in the final of the singles after both reaching the semi-finals – they;’ve been drawn apart as well.

The older Williams, Venus, will play German Angelique Kerber, while defending champion Serena will take on Elena Vesnina.

Showing no signs of fatigue from their individual exploits, the Americans went on to beat Czech pair Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarter-final of the doubles.

Venus Williams may have never doubted she would feature in the latter stages of a grand slam again but, on the eve of this fortnight in southwest London, tennis onlookers — with justification — had different views. The last time Venus found herself in the last four at a major was at the 2010 U.S. Open