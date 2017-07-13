Wimbledon 2017 Semi Final: Ageless Venus Williams to face Britain’s Johanna Konta

July 13, 2017 | By :
Venus added another chapter of achievement to her professional history as she became the oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist for 23 years after sweeping aside French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

London, July 13: Seven-time Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams will aim to book her place in the finals of the Wimbledon when she takes on Britain’s Johanna Konta in her last-four clash of the women’s singles event here today.

In the 100th singles match of her Wimbledon career, the American star defeated Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 in one hour and 13 minutes, to become the oldest semi-finalist here since Martina Navratilova.

With the win, Venus also equaled her younger sister Serena’s total of 86 main draw match wins at Wimbledon, the most among any active player.

Konta, on the other hand, reached the semi-finals after beating Simona Halep 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7), 4-6 to become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in 39 years.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final clash of the women’s singles event will see Russia’s Garbine Muguruza take on Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova for a place in the summit showdown.

(ANI)

