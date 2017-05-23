Window of the Tejas express was found to be smashed while it was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai

New Delhi, May23:The Railways swanky Tejas Express was on Monday flagged off by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu from Chatrapati Shivaji Station in Mumbai. However, even before the country’s first high-speed and feature rich train was launched, reports emerged that it had been damaged while it was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai on Saturday. This is just one more incident that raises the same old question: do we Indians really deserve world-class public facilities, given that we can’t seem to help ourselves when it comes to somehow blemishing them (spitting, breaking, vandalising etc.)?

According to the Financial Express, a window of the Tejas express was found to be smashed on Saturday.The incident, according to India Today, took place after the new train left the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala on Thursday.

Speaking to India Times on Sunday, DK Sharma, general manager, Central Railways, said, “We came to know that a few glasses were damaged, but it is not a serious issue. We will correct it.”

“The train is expected to reach Mumbai on Saturday. Once it arrives, we will inspect it and make the necessary repairs,” Sharma added.

As reported earlier, the 20-coach modern train has one executive air conditioned (AC) chair car with 56 seats and 12 AC chair cars with 78 seats in each coach. A look at the swanky interiors of the Photo: Twitter (@sureshpprabhu) The coaches will have tea and coffee vending machines, magazines and snacks tables. The Tejas Express is also equipped with close circuit television cameras and fire and smoke detection facilities for the security of passengers. has features like Automatic entrance doors, ergonomic comfortable seats, personal infotainment device and more. Photo: Twitter (@sureshpprabhu) The coaches, which have been manufactured at the Indian Coach Factory in Chennai, are equipped with automatic doors, Wi-Fi and LCD screens. It also includes other features like touch-less water taps, water level indicators and hand dryers. Also, all coaches are fitted with bio-vacuum toilets. How much will a trip on Tejas cost? A one-way trip from Mumbai to Goa would cost Rs 2,740 with food and Rs 2,585 without food, while the fare for the ordinary chair car has been fixed at Rs 1,310 with food and Rs 1,185 without food.

Unlike the Shatabdi Express and Rajdhani Express, passengers will have the option to avail on board food or not. The fare of the Jan Shatabdi Express on the same route without food is Rs 940.