Windows 10 gets new Facebook, Messenger apps

New York, April 29 : After several months of beta testing, social media giant Facebook will be launching its new Facebook and Messenger apps on Windows 10 on Friday, a media report said.

Facebook is also announcing an updated photo-sharing Instagram app for Windows 10 mobile.

Both the apps will be launched for Windows 10 desktop and will not be available on Windows 10 mobile. Facebook and Messenger are arriving on Windows 10 phones “later this year”, The Verge quoted the company as saying.

While Facebook already has an existing Windows 8 version of its desktop app, today’s release brings it in line with iOS and Android versions, the report said.

The new Facebook app for the Windows 10 has reactions, stickers in comments and a column for birthdays and event reminders — all similar to the iOS and Android versions.

Facebook has reportedly created a built-in browser to convince users to share articles to their News Feed. However, Live video broadcasting is not supported just yet and it would come soon.

Meanwhile, the Windows 10 Messenger app has desktop notifications and supports photo sharing, stickers and group conversations.

Although payments, voice/video calling and taking photos/video within the app are not supported yet, the company will be updating Messenger over time.