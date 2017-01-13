Winter footwear tips for children.

New Delhi, Jan 13: It is important to make your children wear the right kind of winter footwear with a sprinkle of style statement. One can go for champ leather boots to Keep your toddler’s feet warm, dry and protected or opt for wink boots. They keep the legs warm, says an expert.

Varun Ahluwalia, creative head from Teddy Toes, has shared some must-have shoes for children to own this winter.

* Champ leather boots: Keep your toddler’s feet warm, dry and protected on trips to the mountains this winter. They are supported with plushy foam/fleece insulation and a moisture-wicking lining, a removable comfort insole.

* Hip-Hop leather boots: The classic style of boots, made out of the finest leather and with elastic to give a better fit. You can never go wrong with this one, available in vibrant colours like red and pink, suitable for both boys and girls.

* Wink boots: They might be categorised as perfect boots for baby girls in winters. The strong grip will prevent the baby from toppling.

* Mars Leathers shoes for boys: Baby boy’s, still make a bold style statement.

–IANS