Winter Session : Ghulam Nabi Azad compares demonetisation deaths to Uri attack

New Delhi, Nov 17: Congress senior leader and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking in the House now.

“Pakistan terrorists did not kill even half of our people in Uri than those who have died due to Government’s wrong policy. Till the PM comes to the house for discussion we will not let the house function,” Azad says and puts the number of deaths at close to 40. Reports have put the deaths at around 33.

The attack on an Army camp in Uri, Baramulla in September left 17 jawans dead and 19 injured.

BJP senior leader Venkaiah Naidu says the Leader of Opposition is insulting the nation by making such remarks by comparing this with Pakistan terror attacks and he should apologise.

Outside Parliament house, Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal launched a blistering attack on the Central government over its decision to scrap the use of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Addressing a rally at Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, Mamata served an ultimatum to the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, asking it roll back the decision in 3 days. Saying demonetisation will take the country backward by 100 years, Mamata said the crisis of this proportion was not seen even during the Emergency.

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day.