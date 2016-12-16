Winter Session of Parliament ends today after wasting 19 days

New Delhi, December 16: The Winter Session of Parliament is ending today though the chaos continued to reign in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha yesterday following continuous uproar on issues such as demonetisation and Agusta Westland case.

Both treasury and opposition benches traded charges on each other for continuous disruption.

The fate of many important legislative bills are still stuck as they were listed for business but did not come up for discussion even once due to protests and sloganeering.

The standoff between the treasury and opposition benches in both houses severely hit the legislative business of the month-long session.

The Rajya Sabha which took up the discussion on demonetisation on first day of the session could not resume it yesterday following ruckus in the house.

In the Lok Sabha, the members were not allowed to complete their speech on the issue by the agitated opposition.

However amidst din, Payment of Wages Amendment bill was introduced in Lok Sabha. Parliament functioning in this session has dropped to a mere 17 per cent.

At the beginning of the session, 19 bills were listed for consideration and passage but only one was passed by Parliament.

Out of the nine bills listed for introduction, only three were introduced. (ANI)