Winter Session of Parliament to commence from December 15, end on January 5, 2018.

New Delhi, November 24: The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from December 15, announced the Central government on Friday. The session would be ending on January 5, 2018.

Ananth Kumar, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs asserted that the Winter Session of Parliament would be having 14 meetings. It would be holidays on December 25 and 26 for Christmas.

He said, “I request political parties to cooperate and make the Winter Session successful and fruitful. We expect that we will have attendance on all 14 days, including the New Year’s day.”

Congress and BJP are in a tug of war over the delay in starting the winter sessions of Parliament for the last one week.

The Congress party claimed that the government is delaying the winter session in Parliament so as to avoid debates on scandals including the Rafale deal, while the Gujarat elections are on.

According to sources, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs had met on Wednesday and decided to end the Parliamentary winter session by January 5. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as his government of overturning the Winter Session of Parliament over shaky reasons.

Refusing to accept that the government wants to avoid the Parliament sessions before the Gujarat Elections, Union Minister Arun Jaitley stressed that the winter sessions would be conducted in a regular mode. The overlapping days with the Gujarat election would be avoided, he added.