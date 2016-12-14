Winter Session: Productivity of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is below 18 Percentage
New Delhi, Dec 14: With just three days left, the winter session of Parliament appears to be headed for a virtual washout without transaction of any substantial business because of the Opposition ruckus over demonetisation.
With just three days left, the winter session of Parliament appears to be headed for a virtual washout without transaction of any substantial business because of the Opposition ruckus over demonetisation.