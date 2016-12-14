Winter Session: Productivity of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is below 18 Percentage

December 14, 2016 | By :
Parliament session to begin today: Opposition likely to raise China issue, J and K, Darjeeling unrest, GST.

New Delhi, Dec 14: With just three days left, the winter session of Parliament appears to be headed for a virtual washout without transaction of any substantial business because of the Opposition ruckus over demonetisation.

                                                                                         Rajya Sabha

With just three days left, the winter session of Parliament appears to be headed for a virtual washout without transaction of any substantial business because of the Opposition ruckus over demonetisation.

                                                                                                                            Lok Sabha

Tags: , ,
Related News
Budget session: President Kovind hopes for passage of triple talaq bill
CPM to move impeachment motion against CJI; stormy budget session on cards
Maharashtra Bandh: Edgy situation prevails, Opps. move adjournment motion in Parliament
Passing of several crucial bills: BJP issues three line whip for MPs
Kulbhushan Jadhav issue: Parliament stands united with Centre
Parliament: Both Houses adjourned over Hegde’s ‘Constitution’ remark
Top