Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned after Oppn chants slogans against Modi on note ban

New Delhi, Nov 21: A united Opposition is all set to lock horns with the Modi government as Day 4 of the Winter Session of Parliament begins on Monday.

The demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off a storm in Parliament, with the first three days being washed out due to Opposition protests and demands that Modi himself address Parliament on the issue.

The Opposition in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday held a meeting and demanded once again that Modi show up in Parliament to answer questions. However, the BJP has ruled out the possibility of the PM speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi however, will speak in the Lok Sabha on the issue.