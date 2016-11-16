Winter Session : Rajya Sabha discusses demonetisation

New Delhi, Nov 16 : The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday accepted notices to discuss demonetisation as the winter session of Parliamament started.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien said: “We have received notices for discussion on demoentisation. We can have the discussion till 6 p.m.”

Kurien also conceded to the demands from the members to continue the discussions onThursday.

The notices were given by members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties and JD(U).

Opposition parties had on Tuesday decided to raise the issue of demonetisation in both houses of Parliament, signalling disruptions during the winter session.