Bengaluru, May 4: Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today unveiled its new brand identity. According to a release here, the new brand identity signifies a higher level of engagement and brand permission that helps clients leverage Wipro’s expertise to address their business requirements and drive future opportunities in this digital era. As part of the new brand identity, Wipro unveiled a new logo.

Speaking on the occasion, Wipro Limited Chairman Azim Premji said that “our brand identity is a visual expression of what we do and mean, for our clients. And this is directly energized by our Values.

The Values are our core and our beacon, the bedrock of our culture. Our rearticulated values connect and resonate deeply with the new, vibrant, brand identity.” Wipro Limited CEO and Executive Director Abidali Z. Neemuchwala said that “the new brand identity marks our journey of transformation in the digital world.

Our brand refresh signals an even closer engagement with clients, greater innovation, and a deeper impact on their business. It is contemporary, reflecting the diversity and aspirations of our employees.”