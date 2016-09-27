Wireless fire safety systems ideal for heritage buildings

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Retro fitting of fire alarm/detection/control and escape safety equipments in heritage buildings is a big market in India, an official from the Indian branch of Hochiki Europe (UK) Ltd said.

The Japan headquartered Hochiki Corporation is a global major in fire alarm/extinguishing/security and escape safety systems.

“Wireless fire alarm and other systems are apt for heritage building as a cable connected system would mar the building’s beauty,” Rohit Harjani, Hochiki’s Country Manager for Indian Sub-Continent Countries, told IANS.

According to him the Indian government is yet to finalise the wireless frequency for fire alarm systems.

“If there is a dedicated frequency, then the market would not only grow but could avoid several other frequency related issues,” Harjani said.

According to him, though building laws and codes specify installation of fire safety equipments, there is a great awareness among the building owners to have at least a basic system in their buildings.

“The Indian market is growing at the rate of around 30 per cent annually and there are a lot of players in this segment,” he said.

According to him, fire alarm systems are of two types: conventional that give out alarm in case of a fire, and intelligence systems where the control panel studies the data provided by the fire detection system with its own and locates precisely the place of fire.

Harjani said industrial, hospitality and pharmaceutical sectors are the major market for the fire alarm systems.

About the escape route safety systems, Harjani said in most buildings the ‘EXIT’ sign above the door is the only escape safety system in place now.

According to Harjani, building consultants and architects want electronic based escape safety systems.

For instance, there are systems that would light up the exit signs for three hours even without grid power.

–IANS

