Wisconsin girls accused with stabbing a friend inspired by a fictitious internet character ,plead guilty to lesser charge

August 22, 2017 | By :
Wisconsin girls accused with stabbing a friend inspired by a fictitious internet character ,plead guilty to lesser charge

CHICAGO,August22:  One of two girls accused with stabbing a friend inspired by a fictitious internet character pleaded guilty to a reduced attempted homicide charge Monday in a Wisconsin court.

Anissa Weier, who is now 15 but was 12 years old at the time of the 2014 crime, agreed to plea to a lesser charge of second-degree homicide as party to a crime, with use of a deadly weapon.

She originally faced first-degree intentional homicide. She will stand trial next month to determine if she is legally responsible considering her mental health condition.

She told the court she participated in the attack, because she feared the internet character Slender Man — a villain featured on a horror website — would otherwise hurt her and her family, according to US media.

Both she and her alleged accomplice Morgan Geyser are accused of stabbing their friend Payton Leutner 19 times at a park. A bicyclist found Leutner and helped her get to a hospital.

After the attack, the suspect teens told police they were headed to see Slender Man at a national forest hundreds of miles away, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

 Both defendants have entered an insanity plea.

Should the jury reject the insanity defense for Weier, prosecutors would recommend up to 10 years in prison, according to the paper.

If she is found not guilty due to mental issues, she has agreed not to seek conditional release until July 2020 from a state mental hospital.

Geyser’s attorney told reporters at the courthouse that a plea deal in her case is also possible.

“I really don’t think there’s a whole lot we’re fighting over in this case,” the Journal Sentinel reported Anthony Cotton as saying.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Group of boys in UP ‘sacrificed’ the life of a friend in order to find a hidden treasure in  Bulandshahr
Chennai city college student burnt alive by a Facebook friend on the pretext of marriage
Friend of former South Korean leader Park Geun-hye,sentenced to three years in jail
NRI from Australia arrested in Kanchanbagh for unnatural sex with wife and allowing his friend to rape her
17 year old girl shot dead by friend in Delhi’s Najafgarh area
Indonesian woman going to jail for 20 years murdering friend with cyanide
Top