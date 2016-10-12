Wish son is sent to gallows: Qandeel’s father to media

Pakistan, October 12: The parents of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch today said they will not pardon their son for killing his sister in the name of “honour” and wish he is sent to the gallows for the “cold blooded” murder.

The family is already barred from pardoning Qandeel’s brother who has confessed to have strangulated her as Pakistan government, in an unusual move, turned plaintiff in the high-profile murder case.

“I will not forgive my son for what he has done. My wife and I want to see our son – Muhammad Waseem – and other suspects to be hanged for their unforgivable crime,” Qandeel’s father Muhammad Azeem said.

Talking to reporters, he said he would feel happy if the suspects – his son and three others – were sent to gallows or at least get life imprisonment.