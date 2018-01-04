With a single charge, this electric car can cover 200Km

New Delhi,Jan 4: Hriman Motors LLP, a Delhi-headquartered startup, is working on building a serious two-seater electric car with a battery that will never need to be replaced. The RT90 will offer a 4G Connected IoT platform, with 200kms max travel range per charge. A single charge will take about ten minutes on a fast DC Charger and 1-2 hours on an AC Charger. Hriman Motors will also like to invite all societies in Delhi NCR to connect with them for setting up charging stations inside the society complexes.

Currently, the test horse is undergoing road trials and expects to see the car by mid of 2018. You may buy it and drive it at 50 paise per km or choose a Total Cost of Ownership model where you can expect getting an electric car in your home by paying just 6 to 8 rupees per km and no other hidden cost and zero down payments. People with good credit will be able to walk in a dealership swipe their credit card for 600 rupees and drive out with the IoT enabled car and Pay per day after that.

Further, the self-drive segment, which has not taken off in India due to multiple reasons, will become a reality soon and since the EV is on a 4G connected platform it can be tracked and managed via a centralized control framework.

The RT transporter bus will be a 5+1 seater and run at 50 paise per km with AC. The bus will offer safety, comfort, convenience, security and above all will be the ultimate upgrade to the e-rickshaws we see on the roads today.

“Our goal is to build a safe, vehicle using the best of the technologies available in the market today,” said Captain Youvraj Kapoor, Founder of Hriman Motors.

The government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the charging infra is available to the consumers and the smart cities project of the government has a provision of 100 plus charging stations in each city. These will be in addition to the community charging stations and personal charging facilities.