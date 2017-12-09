With hopes of development voters exercise their franchise in Gujarat.

Surat/Gujarat, Dec 9: As the voting for the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections begun today morning, people in large number reached different polling booths to cast their votes.

While some people were seen excited to exercise their voting right others anticipated a change in the government.

A voter in a polling booth of Surat termed the election procedure as an ‘Utsav’ and said, ” As an Indian, I feel the election is kind of ‘Utsav’ and it our responsibility to participate in it.”

Another voter in same polling booth insisted that people should come forward and exercise their power to vote. “People should come forward and vote. We should elect a leader who will address our issues and help our constituency to develop,” said the voter.

In a polling booth in Bharuch voters expressed their desire for a change in government for development and betterment of the state.

“The government will change. There has been no development in Gujarat in last 12 years. In the name of development, people are being fooled. Only industrialists are benefitted,” said a voter.

Another voter further criticising reforms like GST said, “We are here to vote for development. There has been no development in Gujarat; everyone in the state is hassled with various schemes implemented by the government.”

Meanwhile, young men present in the polling booth said, “I would like to say that youngsters in the state are not provided employment even after completing their education. Youngsters are at large, so we are here to vote. We hope there will be some changes in the state.”

The first phase of polling will be held in 89 assembly constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions with 977 candidates in the fray.

About 2.12 crore voters, comprising 1, 11,05,933 men and 1,01,25,472 women, are expected to exercise their franchise.

The second phase will be held on December 14 for 93 assembly constituencies while counting of the votes will be done on December 18. (ANI)