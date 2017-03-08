With It’s ‘Joyride’ Air India Scripts A New History

New Delhi, March 08: Celebrating International Women’s Day in a significant way, the flag bearing airline of India, Air India is flying more than 10 all-women crew flights on its international and domestic routes from February 26 to March 8.

Air India on Wednesday is taking around 50 women on ‘Joyride’ from Delhi to Agra on its ATR-72 aircraft that is run and supported by all women crew.

On this auspicious occasion, the women employed with Air India operated all types of wide and narrow body aircraft in its fleet.

Air India is also going to arrange a unique tour from Delhi to Agra for those women, who have never flown in spite of their appointment with aviation sector for many years.

In the series to create history, Air India operated around the world flight on Delhi-SFO-Delhi sector. A ceremony was also organized and all crewmembers of these flights were felicitated by the Air India.

The plane, which departed from New Delhi on February 27 for San Francisco, returned at the Indira Gandhi International airport, New Delhi today after flying across the globe.

The flight, a Boeing 777-200LR, flew over the Pacific last week on its journey to San Francisco, while the return flight flew over the Atlantic, encircling the globe, Air India said in its statement.

Ashwani Lohani, CMD, Air India, congratulated the women crew on creating history by operating first ever all women operated flight around the world and other flight on various routes.

“Each person and every society must respect women. It is a moment of absolute pride and honor for Air Indians that our women employees are writing their names in the annals of the aviation sector on a global scale,” Ashwani Lohani said.

Speaking further on Joyride, Lohani said, “This initiative is being taken so that people working in the sector for long years get a chance to fly. There are many who might have gone into an aircraft but never flown on this we will give them a chance to fly.”