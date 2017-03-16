With Kharge’s exit will Rahul Gandhi now be Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha?

New Delhi, March 16: So Who will replace Mallikarjuna Kharge as Leader of the Indian National Congress party in the Lok Sabha?

Mallikarjuna Kharge, the leader of the Opposition since 2014, has been promoted to the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) from April, while Captain Amrender Singh is the new chief minister of Punjab.

All eyes are now on Indian National Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and the party feels it’s about time he takes up leadership of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) and becomes Leader of Opposition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

And if that does happen, will Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and the son of former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia, become deputy leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) or will it be someone from Southern state Kerala?

This is the first time that the Indian National Congress has made the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

The Indian National Congress won 44 seats in the Lok Sabha in the 2014 general elections. The main opposition party is required to have at least 55 Members in the Lok Sabha or 10 percent of it total strength of 545.

However, the Speaker of Lok Sabha can consult the status on his or her preference.

The huge defeat of Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh has hurt the prestige of the Gandhi family by putting question marks on future projects under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and Priyanka Gandhi’s assumed political instincts.