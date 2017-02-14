Without any other party’s support our own government will continue: Panneerselvam

Rescind Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary, Panneerselvam urges EC
Rescind Sasikala's appointment as AIADMK general secretary, Panneerselvam urges EC.

Chennai, Feb 14: After Saiskala was convicted by the Supreme Court, Pannerselvam had expressed his hopes to resume his power of Chief Minister with the support of the party. He said while talking to the media that, “without any other party’s support our own govt will continue. Amma’s spirit has saved the state and its people; Good governance of Amma will continue”, he added.

While, the police force is on a wait for Sasikala to voluntarily surrender as per the Supreme Court decision. Sasikala to be taken into custody at any moment from the Golden Bay resort. She was asked to surrender immediately.

