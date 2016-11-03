Woman who accuses Donald Trump of raping her at 13, backs from press conference

Washington,Nov3:The woman who sued Donald Trump claiming he raped her when she was 13 years old was set to speak publicly for the first time Wednesday at a press conference — but backed out at the last minute because she’s afraid, according to attorney Lisa Bloom.

“Jane Doe has received numerous threats today,” Bloom said to a room full of reporters. “She is living in fear. She has decided that she is too afraid to show her face.”

The woman, who has not been publicly identified but who is being referred to as Jane Doe, alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her during four separate parties in 1994 when she was 13. She says that the parties were hosted by Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire who has since been convicted of soliciting an underage girl and who is a registered sex offender.

Doe first sued Trump and Jeffrey Epstein under the name Katie Johnson on April 26 in California federal court. Her amended complaint was filed Oct. 3 in New York federal court and claims she was subject to rape, criminal sexual acts, assault, battery and false imprisonment.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution from minors and sentenced to 18 months. He was released after serving 13 months and remains a registered sex offender.

Doe claims to have two witnesses who also wish to remain anonymous, a classmate and an Epstein employee.

Bloom penned an essay for The Huffington Post this summer about why Doe’s case shouldn’t be ignored and has since been vocal about the lack of media coverage it is receiving.

It’s also worth nothing that Bloom’s mother is attorney Gloria Allred, who has stood by the side of multiple women who have come forward accusing Trump of varying levels of sexual impropriety.

Trump’s campaign has not yet responded to a request for comment.