Woman alleges of misbehaviour by Ola cabbie in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 15: A 31-year-old woman has alleged an Ola cab driver of misbehaving with her in Bengaluru. She has lodged a formal complaint with the Indira Nagar Police Station in this regard. The woman had hired the cab from BTM Layout to Indira Nagar in Bengaluru when the incident took place on Saturday night. “Cab was booked through Ola, it arrived at 5:25 p.m. at Motherhood on 14th May, 2016. There, he (cab driver) started mis-behaving with me,” the complainant said in the letter. According to her complaint, the phone number of the cab driver is 8904458884. The cab was a silver coloured Indica having number KA 02AE0389.