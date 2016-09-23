Woman ASI gets bail in Una case,others chargesheeted

Una,Sept23:A special court in Una on Thursday granted bail to assistant sub-inspector Kanchanben Parmar, one of the four accused police officials chargesheeted in Una flogging case. The court found that she helped send the victims to hospital and managed to control the law and order. She is the first accused to get bail in the case. Parmar was in-charge of Sanakhada outpost under which Mota Samadhiyala village falls. The seven Dalit victims belong to Mota Samadhiyala.

She was “suspended for being ignorant about the goings on in the area” under her charge. However, the court found there were enough steps taken by her and allowed bail to her.

The court rejected bail applications of three other accused policemen — then inspector Nirmalsinh Jhala, sub-inspector ND Pandey and head constable Kanjibhai Chudasama.

They are accused of fudging the case of skinning of a dead cow by Dalits to report it as “beef being found”. They were arrested for negligence, wrong reporting of the case and taking up a case which was not in their jurisdiction. The bail plea of another accused Shantilal Monpara, alleged to be main conspirator of the incident and president of Sanatan Charitable Trust, which claims to be working for protection of cows, was also rejected by the court.

Earlier this month, the CID (crime) had filed its chargesheet against 34 accused including the police officials under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery), 365 (kidnapping), 355 (assault to dishonour a person), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 324 (causing hurt by weapon) to be read with 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and sections 3(1) (e),(r),(s),(u), 3(2)(5a), 3(1)(d) of Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The chargesheet stated that “with an intention of spreading false messages that can create hatred for Dalits across the state the chief of Santan Charitable Trust accused Shantilal Monpara held a secret meeting with co-accused Dipak Shiyal, Rahul Parmar, Shailesh Bhambhaniya, Rameshgiri Pramodgiri Gosw-ami and others hatched a conspiracy…”