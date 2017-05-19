Woman attempting to slackline and cross the gap between two cliffs,, above a rocky sea in Reunion island, washed away and alive

May19I: A woman attempting to slackline above a rocky sea was almost washed away after being hit a giant wave. Coralie Girault was trying to cross the gap between two cliffs, 31 metres apart, at a stretch on Reunion Island in Indian Ocean. The video shows the thrillseeker dangling dangerously above the violent sea. About to stand up on the line, a freak wave crashes into her, almost swallowing her. The woman recording the video also loses her balances after the wave hit the rocks.

Seconds after being engulfed by the wave, she emerges seemingly unharmed and still balanced on the slackline.

Photos of her slacklining across the dangerous stretch are available on social media.

26-year-old Coralie Girault, a professional slackliner, admitted that things could have ended in a disaster if she was standing when the enormous wave hit her, reported Daily Mail.