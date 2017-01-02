Woman broadcasts going into labour on Facebook

London, Jan 2 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman from London recently broadcast going into labour live on Facebook to 200,000 strangers to show the reality of a normal birth.

According to a report on The Sun on Monday, Sarah-Jane Ljungstrom, who is a director at an ad-agency, switched on the camera just after her water broke while eating pizza at home.

During her 24-hour labour, she posted five videos showing live contractions and updates as her baby “moved down the birth canal”.

“I have been vlogging (video blog) about motherhood and my pregnancy this year so it was natural for me to do the same and share my labour. I find being a mum so rewarding but it can be overwhelming and lonely,” Ljungstrom said.

Ljungstrom’s idea behind sharing the video of her labour was to show the other pregnant women how it went.

She added that she always looked for help and advice especially about the big things like labour and feeding that she was anxious about.

Ljungstrom later named her newborn daughter Eveline.

