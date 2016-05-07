Woman who brokered deal to sell girl to MLA surrenders

Atanasio Monserratte

Panaji, May 7 : Rosy Ferros, the woman who allegedly sold a 16-year-old girl to expelled Congress legislator Atanasio Monserratte, surrendered before the state Crime Branch here today.

Police had been on the lookout for Ferros, who the victim referred to as ‘aunty’.

Monserratte, a former education minister, was arrested two days ago and sent to police custody for allegedly buying and raping the girl.

The victim’s mother has been booked for human trafficking.

Ferros had been missing since May 4, when offences were registered against her, Monserratte and mother of the victim.

“Ferros surrendered before Crime Branch around 12.30 PM.

We will be interrogating her,” a senior police official said.

The Crime Branch is likely to place her under arrest as she has been already booked for human trafficking.

The girl in her statement before police had claimed that she was sold by her mother and another woman to Monserratte in March this year. Ferros had allegedly brokered the deal for Rs 50 lakh.

Yesterday, Monserratte, MLA from St Cruz constituency, was remanded to three days police custody by Judicial Magistrate First Class Panaji.

He would be presented before Goa Children’s Court on Monday.

The lawmaker has rubbished charges against him, claiming that he had sacked the victim from her job in his lifestyle showroom at Miramar beach in Goa for stealing money.

