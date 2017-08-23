Woman in China turns up with four sacks of cash to buy Honda car,20 showroom employees take an hour to count it

Binzhou,August23:A woman in China shocked staff at a local car dealership when she turned up at the showroom with four sacks of cash to buy a car. The sacks were full of 1-yuan currency notes totalling almost 130,000 yuan (over $19,000). But the tricky part was when 20 employees sat diligently for over an hour to count the money.

The woman, who runs a construction business, had four bags of ‘loose change’. On learning the showroom accepted small bank notes, she decided to purchase a car with the money.

“The buyer called me asking if she can pay in small bills. I said ‘yeah, of course’. Then she called saying ‘come carry the cash for me’. I opened her car trunk and saw 4 bags of 1-yuan notes,” a perplexed employee said in a TV interview.

Overwhelmed with the situation, the showroom even called in mechanics to help them with the massive task at hand. The incident was reported last week at a Honda car dealership in Binzhou, Shandong Province. The woman reportedly bought a car worth more than 200,000 yuan and paid the balance amount via mobile banking.

However, this is not the first time such a payment has been made. Back in 2016, a man from Texas paid a traffic fine of $222.60 with two buckets full of pennies.