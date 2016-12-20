Woman dies after falling from 14th floor trying to rescue infant son in Kakkanad,Kochi

Kochi,Dec20:In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman died after falling from the 14th floor of a building near Kochi, while trying to rescue her two-year-old son, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at a flat situated on VSNL road in Kakkanad near Kochi.

Megha fell while trying to reach the balcony to rescue her son who was locked inside the flat after she had stepped out to dispose the waste in a bin, they said.

Megha had failed to open the automatic door with the biometric system after it was closed due to wind when she came out.

Local media reports quoting eye witnesses said she took the narrow stairs to reach the balcony but lost balance and fell down.

Security guards rushed her to the hospital, but she lost her life enroute, police said.

The child was later rescued by the fire and rescue services personnel.