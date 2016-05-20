Woman dies of heatstroke in Kota

Kota (Raj), May 20: A 60-year-old woman died of heat stroke in Baran district of Kota division, a government doctor said.

Dwarkibai, a resident of Moikala village in the district, died yesterday while undergoing treatment in an emergency ward for heatstroke patients, said Dr B S Kushwa, Principal Medical Officer, Government Hospital, Baran.

Another woman identified as Roshan Gujjar (27), a resident of Kapran area of Bundi district, died of suspected heatstroke yesterday afternoon while she was on her way to Kanwarpura village.

The woman was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) in Kapran where she was declared brought dead.

The doctor in-charge of the CHC denied that the woman had died of heatstroke, but her family members and other medical staff of the centre claimed that was the likely cause.

Rajasthan has been experiencing relentless heat, with Palodhi recording the highest temperature in the country at 51 degrees Celsius.

It was closely followed by Churu registering 50.2 degrees Celsius, Bikaner and Barmer 49.5, Ganganagar 49.1, Jaisalmer 49, Bundi 48.6, Kota 48.2, Baran 47.8 and Jaipur 46.5 degrees Celsius.