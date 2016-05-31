Woman dies in Kolkata swimming pool

Kolkata, May 31 : A woman who had recently started taking swimming lessons died here on Tuesday morning in a swimming pool she was training in, police said.

Sangita Das, 22, was declared brought dead at Calcutta Medical College after her unconscious body was discovered in the pool at Hedua in North Kolkata, police said.

Tuesday was her 16th day of swimming coaching classes, police said.

The woman’s family have blamed Azad Hind Bag Mahila Samity, under whose guidance she was training, of negligence for her death.