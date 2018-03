Woman-dragged-her-ailing-septuagenarian-husband-to-an-x-ray-room-in-a-state-run-hospital-in-Karnataka’s-Shivamogga-afte-staff-denied-her-a-stretcher-for-not-paying-Rs50-bribe-indialivetoday

Woman dragged her ailing septuagenarian husband to an x-ray room in a state-run hospital in Karnataka’s Shivamogga afte staff denied her a stretcher for not paying Rs50 bribe