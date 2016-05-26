Woman fatally stabs husband in Delhi, held

New Delhi, May 26 :  A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday on the charge of stabbing her husband to death after a spat over his drinking habit, police said.

According to police, Virender, 50, was stabbed multiple times with a knife by his wife Mithilesh on Thursday morning in the Dayal Park area in Sagarpur locality of south west Delhi.

“The deceased was an alcoholic and the couple fought over the issue regularly,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surender Kumar told IANS.

“We have booked and arrested her under Section 302 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code),” the officer said.

