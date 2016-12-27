Woman finds Rs 100 crore in Jan-Dhan account, approaches PMO

December 27, 2016 | By :
Unable to believe it, she said she asked the person standing next to her in the queue to check it and he confirmed the same amount.
Meerut, Dec 27: Shocked to find nearly Rs 100 crore in her Jan-Dhan account in a Meerut branch of a state-run bank, a woman sought the PMO’s intervention after the bank officials did not attend to her complaint and kept asking her to come some other time.
In the complaint to the PMO, sent by her husband Ziledar Singh, Sheetal Yadav said she maintained a Jan-Dhan account in Sharda road branch of the State Bank of India. On December 18, she went to draw money from the ATM of ICICI bank near their house and was shocked to see that her account stood at Rs 99,99,99,394.
Unable to believe it, she said she asked the person standing next to her in the queue to check it and he confirmed the same amount.
She continued to visit her bank for two days but the staff did not attend to her complaint and asked her to come after a day when the branch manager would assist her to rectify the matter. When she again went to the bank, she was sent back under another pretext.
Frustrated over the local bank staff’s attitude, Singh said he asked an educated person to help them to send a mail to the PMO.
Tags: , ,
Related News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
IVRI all set to meet PMO’s unusual request: Live surgery of animals to be demonstrated to PM and his team
Shocking! Brothers succumbed to gun shots over car parking issue, following communal tension
Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentencing: ADGP issues high alert on Meerut, UP borders
Ram Rahim Riots: Latest updates on the case
Pregnant woman given triple talaq, beaten up for dowry, drove out of house after few hours of SC verdict
PMO gears up for replicating the model of sainik schools in CBSE schools all over India
Top