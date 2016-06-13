Woman forced to adopt Islam, eat beef in Patna’s Phulwari

Patna, June 13 : ThePatna Police have detained two people following the complaint of a Hindu woman that her husband and his family members, who are Muslims, allegedly forced her to adopt Islam and eat beef, and also blackmailed her after making a porn video of her.

The woman, who hails fromKolkata and was married to Asif of Phulwari in Patna, claimed that her husband’s family forced her to live in a madarsa for a month to learn Islam and eat beef.

She claimed that Asif and his family members tortured her .

A case has been lodged at the Gandhi Maidan Police Stataion in this connection.