Woman gang-raped and looted by a taxi-driver and his associate in Greater Noida

New Delhi, November 17: A woman was gang-raped and looted by a taxi-driver and his associate in Greater Noida. South Delhi DCP Ishwar Singh said, “We have found some contradictions, in our initial investigation, we are trying to verify them.”

Victim told us that she boarded an auto to Sarai Kale Khan at 11 PM, on reaching she found that the bus had left by then. So she again boarded an auto back home to Rohini, but the auto driver dropped her near Ansal Plaza, said Ishwar Singh, DCP South Delhi.

He further added, “then she boarded a taxi to Rohini and on the way an associate of the driver sat in the vehicle. They later drove the car to Greater Noida and gang-raped her there.”