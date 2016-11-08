Woman gangraped in car and cash looted in Uttar Pradesh

November 8, 2016 | By :
Toddler's body found in garbage, mouth stuffed with cloth.

Etah,Nov8: A woman was gang-raped allegedly by four persons who also looted cash and gold ornaments from her in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place yesterday when the woman was waiting for a vehicle at the roadways bus stand here and one Tarsem met her. The woman had known him beforehand, police officials told media.

According to the FIR lodged by the woman, she went in Tarsem’s car in which 3 others were also present. The four men allegedly gave her some intoxicated substance following which she became unconscious, and they raped her.

The four men allegedly looted Rs 4,000 cash and gold earrings from the woman, the woman has claimed in her complaint.

SSP Mr Rajesh Krishna has directed for speedy arrest of the accused.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Hospital staff made to sleep with dead bodies at hospital building in UP
Every woman should be aware of these cervical cancer signs
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggests modern education in madrassas 
Akhilesh Yadav lashes out against BJP; Says they have mastered the art of misleading people
Barabanki hooch tragedy: Yogi Adityanath announces 2 lakh compensation to victims’ families
‘Gone in 60 seconds’ – 28 cars, high-tech thieves caught by Delhi police in no time
Top