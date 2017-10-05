UP woman gangraped in school,acid thrown on her genitals in Ghoorpur area of the district of Allahabad

Lucknow,Oct05:A woman is alleged to have had acid poured onto her genitals after she was gang raped in a school. Two men have been arrested and are currently being questioned following the rape in the Ghoorpur area of the district of Allahabad in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh State. From nerf guns to waterpistols – should children play with guns?

Police say they have arrested a driver named only as Panchraj and another man whose name was not released. Panchraj was said to have had a year-long affair with the victim, a widowed mother-of-three who worked as a school cleaner.

He was quoted as saying: ‘I had an affair with her. My marriage was arranged with someone else, so I distanced myself from her but she started pressuring me to be with her. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of raping the woman and throwing acid on her

‘Angry at her for this, I did this to her.’ The school where they both worked was closed for the Hindu festival of Dussehra but she came to work anyway.

Panchraj is said to have lured her to a secluded part of the school grounds where they met with his accomplice and both men raped her. They are said to have splashed corrosive acid on to her genitals before running away.

The victim was pictured in a hospital bed but there was no word in Indian media reports of her medical condition. Her husband died three years ago and the ages of her children were not reported.