Woman gangraped in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 21: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by five unidentified persons in Medak district of Telangana, police said today.

According to the woman, who is still semi-conscious, five persons took her in a vehicle at around 9.00 PM yesterday from Narsapur village towards Doultabad and stopped it midway after which she was gang raped, a police official said.

“The woman managed to admit herself in a hospital in Sangareddy town in wee hours of today after the incident…We are in the process of registering a case,” Narsapur Circle Police Inspector N Tirupati Raju told PTI over phone.

The inspector said further probe is on.