Woman gets life sentence for murdering her child

Erode (TN), May 6: A local court here today awarded life sentence to a 26-year-old woman for murdering her child in 2015.

According to the prosecution, Shobana was living with her five-year-old girl child in Kiliyampalayam village in the district following differences of opinion with her husband Vellingiri.

Later she decided to marry a person with whom she was in love.

Thinking that the child would be a hindrance to the marriage, Shobana gave food laced with poison to the child resulting in her death July 8, 2015.

She told the neighbours that the child died due to some ailment and buried the body.

But on suspicion, Vellingiri lodged a complaint with police who exhumed the body and sent for postmortem which showed that the child died due to poisoning.

Police arrested Shobana after registering a murder case against her.

District Mahila Court Judge N Thirunavukkarasu awarded life sentence to Shobana for the filicide.