Woman gets shot dead in Mainpuri police station over land dispute

MAINPURI, UTTAR PRADESH,April18: A woman was chased and shot dead inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night, allegedly over a land dispute. The man who shot her tried to run away but was caught and beaten by a crowd that had gathered at the police station in Mainpuri. The police have arrested 11 people.

The disputed property is close to the police station in a crowded market area. Late on Monday, as a street fight erupted between the two families involved in the dispute, a woman in one group allegedly ran into the police station for protection as a member of the rival group came at her with a gun.

Inside the police station, the policemen were allegedly outnumbered by the gathering crowd and failed to stop the shooter from firing at the woman at point blank range.

Mainpuri, around 250 km from UP capital Lucknow, is the home base of Mulayam Singh Yadav, whose Samajwadi Party was voted out of power in the recent state election. In one of his first moves after taking over as Chief Minister of a BJP government, Yogi Adityanath, ordered the police chief to prepare a plan for better policing and a safer Uttar Pradesh.