Woman gives birth to a baby girl in Bank ATM queue

Kanpur (UP), Dec 4 : A 30 year old woman gave birth to a baby girl while standing in a queue outside a bank ATM kiosk in Uttap Pradesh Kanpur’s District

Servesha Devi was standing in the queue for three hours outside Punjab national Bank ATM in Vikas Khand Jhinjhak area to withdraw Rs 5000 when suddenly she experienced labour pain at 4 pm.

The Policemen who were positioned near the bank for crowd control drove the woman to a nearby hospital soon after she delivered.

According to reports the new born is healthy whereas Devi is still weak.

Incidentally, this was her second visit to the ATM after she failed to withdraw money the fist time.

Devi’s husband Ashvendra Sardar had died early this year in a car accident. She has five children, including two girls.

The government’s decision to scrap Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currencies has created a harrowing experience as people standing in long serpentine queues outside banks and ATM machines has become a daily sight.

More than 70 people have reportedly lost their lives post demonetisation